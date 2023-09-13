Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degr…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…