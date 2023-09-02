The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.