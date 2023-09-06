Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
