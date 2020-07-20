You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'We're all just scared': COVID-19 testing conducted Monday at fairgrounds
1 comment
featured top story

'We're all just scared': COVID-19 testing conducted Monday at fairgrounds

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 testing in Chippewa Falls

Cars lined both sides of the pavement throughout the fairgrounds Monday afternoon to take advantage of free COVID-19 nasal swab testing.

 Parker Reed

Uncertainty and a desire to discover the truth prompted COVID-19 testing Monday in the Chippewa Valley.

Free COVID-19 nasal swab testing was provided by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the public had the opportunity to drive through and receive walk-up style testing to test for coronavirus.

Hundreds of cars lined both sides of the pavement, winding throughout the fairgrounds.

Once the cars reached two tents at the end of the route they were tested via a nasal swab by a team of health officials eager to get them the results they’re yearning for. Due to the large volume of individuals seeking a test, and the skeleton staff on hand, many had to wait more than an hour to receive their test.

Julian Anderson said she decided to get tested because it is safer to know and take more precautions than to live with uncertainty and potentially miss a diagnosis and suffer the consequences.

“We’re all just scared,” Anderson said. “I can’t remember something like this happening before, so we just want to be safe. I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully we get through this soon as healthy as possible.”

Symptoms the two entities told people to look for before testing included fever, cough, congestion, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills and muscle aches.

However, community members did not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.

While the test results are said to be completed and delivered to individuals in a timely manner, officials said to stay clear of others if you are experiencing symptoms to ensure the safety of those around you.

“Any individuals who are experiencing symptoms, even mild symptoms, should not have contact with others until they receive their test results,” the Chippewa County Department of Public Health said. “The National Guard or the Public Health Department will provide test results and further instructions via phone in a timely manner.”

The nasal swab COVID-19 testing was open to any Wisconsin resident age 5 or older and did not need to live in Chippewa County to be tested. Individuals attending did not need a referral from a doctor or the Health Department either.

As of Monday afternoon, Chippewa County has seen 154 coronavirus cases with no deaths and the state of Wisconsin has seen 46,249 cases with 853 deaths. Eau Claire County reported its second COVID-19 related death Sunday.

Additional pop-up testing locations will continue to launch across the state during the coming weeks.

“I can’t remember something like this happening before, so we just want to be safe. I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully we get through this soon as healthy as possible.” Julian Anderson

“I can’t remember something like this happening before, so we just want to be safe. I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully we get through this soon as healthy as possible.”

Julian Anderson

Quote
1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynn M. Misfeldt
Obituaries

Lynn M. Misfeldt

JIM FALLS — Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and wh…

Ricky Glen Olson
Obituaries

Ricky Glen Olson

CORNELL — Ricky Glen Olson, 63, of Cornell, went to heaven to his home in Glory, Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Mary Olson, …

Roger Anderson
Obituaries

Roger Anderson

CADOTT — Roger “Andy” J. Anderson, 74, of Cadott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

Obituaries

Judy L. Krueger

CORNELL — Judy L. Krueger, 76, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Kenneth Bennesch
Obituaries

Kenneth Bennesch

Kenneth C. Bennesch, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Howard, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: International Students Paid $213 Million to 5 UW Campuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News