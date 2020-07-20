'We're all just scared': COVID-19 testing conducted Monday at fairgrounds

Uncertainty and a desire to discover the truth prompted COVID-19 testing Monday in the Chippewa Valley.
Free COVID-19 nasal swab testing was provided by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the public had the opportunity to drive through and receive walk-up style testing to test for coronavirus.
Hundreds of cars lined both sides of the pavement, winding throughout the fairgrounds.
Once the cars reached two tents at the end of the route they were tested via a nasal swab by a team of health officials eager to get them the results they’re yearning for. Due to the large volume of individuals seeking a test, and the skeleton staff on hand, many had to wait more than an hour to receive their test.
Julian Anderson said she decided to get tested because it is safer to know and take more precautions than to live with uncertainty and potentially miss a diagnosis and suffer the consequences.
“We’re all just scared,” Anderson said. “I can’t remember something like this happening before, so we just want to be safe. I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully we get through this soon as healthy as possible.”
Symptoms the two entities told people to look for before testing included fever, cough, congestion, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills and muscle aches.
However, community members did not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
While the test results are said to be completed and delivered to individuals in a timely manner, officials said to stay clear of others if you are experiencing symptoms to ensure the safety of those around you.
“Any individuals who are experiencing symptoms, even mild symptoms, should not have contact with others until they receive their test results,” the Chippewa County Department of Public Health said. “The National Guard or the Public Health Department will provide test results and further instructions via phone in a timely manner.”
The nasal swab COVID-19 testing was open to any Wisconsin resident age 5 or older and did not need to live in Chippewa County to be tested. Individuals attending did not need a referral from a doctor or the Health Department either.
As of Monday afternoon, Chippewa County has seen 154 coronavirus cases with no deaths and the state of Wisconsin has seen 46,249 cases with 853 deaths. Eau Claire County reported its second COVID-19 related death Sunday.
Additional pop-up testing locations will continue to launch across the state during the coming weeks.
“I can’t remember something like this happening before, so we just want to be safe. I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully we get through this soon as healthy as possible.” Julian Anderson
“I can’t remember something like this happening before, so we just want to be safe. I don’t know what else to do. Hopefully we get through this soon as healthy as possible.”
Julian Anderson
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.