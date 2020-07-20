'We're all just scared': COVID-19 testing conducted Monday at fairgrounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uncertainty and a desire to discover the truth prompted COVID-19 testing Monday in the Chippewa Valley.

Free COVID-19 nasal swab testing was provided by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, with assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the public had the opportunity to drive through and receive walk-up style testing to test for coronavirus.

Hundreds of cars lined both sides of the pavement, winding throughout the fairgrounds.

Once the cars reached two tents at the end of the route they were tested via a nasal swab by a team of health officials eager to get them the results they’re yearning for. Due to the large volume of individuals seeking a test, and the skeleton staff on hand, many had to wait more than an hour to receive their test.

Julian Anderson said she decided to get tested because it is safer to know and take more precautions than to live with uncertainty and potentially miss a diagnosis and suffer the consequences.