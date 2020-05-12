'We're extremely happy:' Local retail stores react to being allowed to reopen their doors

Leah Ritchie, owner of Iris Boutique, said while it is disappointing to only be able to conduct business on a small scale, she said it is a pleasure just to be reopening. She said as long as everyone respects the situation, more updates will be made to the limitations in the near future.

“As long as people continue to take the proper precautions, we’ll be OK,” Ritchie said. “Us being open, and having that as an option for people, is great. I think any way that small businesses can generate income right now is huge. As long as everyone stays healthy, this is the best way to go about things.”

Although they’re able to open again to the public, many of the participating businesses are electing to continue to strongly encourage wearing face masks to keep everyone as safe as possible from possible exposure to COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer is also being utilized commonly at the front door of stores to limit the amount of foreign bacteria entering any retail space.

Courtney Anders, owner of gift shop The Bird Nest, said giving shoppers the opportunity to support local business again in a traditional way is something she’s been looking forward to and can’t wait to greet customers in-person again.