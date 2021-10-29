'We're here to help': Neurologic-based chiropractic office Rejoice Chiropractic opens in Chippewa Valley

Chiropractic patients looking for something new in the Chippewa Valley can rejoice, because a new offering has opened its doors.

Rejoice Chiropractic is a neurologically based chiropractic office at 401 Pinnacle Way Suite 120 in Eau Claire. The business opened earlier this week under the ownership of Dr. Alice Kephart and her husband Peter Kephart. The couple opened the faith-based business after many months of building a business plan and ensuring they’d be offering the community a unique experience.

“We’ve been trying to get as involved in this community as we can,” Alice Kephart said. “The warm welcome we’ve received is absolutely phenomenal. We are so excited to finally start caring for people. This is what we love to do, and praise God, because there is no way we could’ve done this on our own.”

Services at Rejoice Chiropractic include standard chiropractic adjustments and also services to help identify the root causes of issues in the nervous system. Beyond the adjustment rooms, Rejoice Chiropractic dons rooms for taking X-rays and neurological scans to aid their treatment regimens.

“We want to reach out to the community and let them know there is a place where they can get help,” Peter Kephart said. “A lot of people don’t know that chiropractic treatments can help with a variety of ailments and symptoms, so we want to be a beacon of light for people that given up hope. We’re here to help those people.”

The story of Rejoice Chiropractic began early in Alice’s life when she began seeing a chiropractor along with her mother, who began utilizing chiropractic treatments after a late pregnancy. From there she saw the benefits of chiropractic treatments and pursued her degree from Life University after obtaining an undergraduate degree from UW-Eau Claire.

Following graduating from Life University in June, Alice and Peter toured seven different cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota looking for a place to call home. After crunching the numbers and choosing between Hudson and Eau Claire, the young couple chose Eau Claire to plant their business’ roots and they start taking patients on Nov. 1.

“Our first week is filled up and we want to keep it that way,” Peter Kephart said. “We want to keep seeing as many patients as possible. Our end goal is whole families are healthy, because healthy individuals make healthy communities and healthy communities thrive. That’s what we want for the Chippewa Valley.”

For more information on Rejoice Chiropractic you can visit its website rejoicechiropractic.com or its Facebook or Instagram pages.

