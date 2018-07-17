A crow has tested positive for West Nile virus in Chippewa County, the county's Department of Public Health warned Tuesday morning.
A dead crow found on June 28 in the county tested positive for the virus nearly two months after surveillance for the virus began, the department announced in a press release. The exact location of the crow was not immediately known, but Angela Weideman, Chippewa County's health officer and director of the department, cautioned residents that the disease can spread as quickly as a bird or mosquito can fly — meaning all of Chippewa County is impacted.
The infection in the bird could point to a vicious cycle for humans. Mosquitoes, the department warned, contract the virus through infected birds, and humans contract it through bites by an infected mosquito.
According to the department, most people do not get sick, but those that do can experience fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. Those who get seriously sick can experience paralysis, tremors, mental confusion and fall into a coma, among other extreme symptoms, while older adults are at risk of developing a nervous system illness that can prove fatal.
"We just want people to be aware that it is here, that it could happen and how to prevent it," Weideman told the Herald on Tuesday.
The department cautioned the public to limit its time outside from dawn to dusk, apply insect repellent to skin and clothing if they must go outside and to check that windows and doors are closing properly. Mosquitoes mate in standing water the department warned, suggesting residents remove pooled water on their properties, regularly change out water in bird baths and flip over wheelbarrows, boats and canoes when they are not in use to prevent puddles.
"West Nile virus is here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes," Weideman was quoted as saying in Tuesdays press release.
Prior to the department's announcement on Tuesday, according to mapping by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, seven counties in Wisconsin reported West Nile activity with nine positive tests in 2018, as of July 11. Five of the positive tests came from birds while four were reported from mosquito pools. The virus has not been detected in humans so far in 2018. The seven counties included Sauk, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Washington, Milwaukee and Racine.
The Wisconsin department has monitored the virus since 2001, and in 2002 the state's first infections in humans were documented, the Chippewa County department reported Tuesday. There were 48 cases of the virus reported among Wisconsin residents in 2017.
There was one reported case of the virus in Chippewa County in 2017, Weideman said.
Residents who suspect they have a sick bird or animal on their property with West Nile symptoms can contact the Chippewa County Department of Health or call 1-800-433-1610.
For more information on the virus, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/arboviral/westnilevirus.htm.
The Herald is continuing to follow this story.
