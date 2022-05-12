 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Western Alumni Association names Kwik Trip IT director as 2022 distinguished alumnus

Tom Colbert

Tom Colbert

Western Technical College’s Alumni Association awarded this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award to Tom Colbert, IT Director at Kwik Trip, Inc. in La Crosse.

Colbert is a 1986 graduate of Western’s CIS Programmer/Analyst program. He has spent nearly three decades of his career at Kwik Trip, starting out as a developer. Since becoming IT Director, Colbert has been a leader in convenience store industry, helping shape Kwik Trip in as an industry leader in providing exceptional customer service.

In 2017, he was recognized as the Convenience Store News Technology Leader of the Year. This award recognizes businesses or individuals that have extraordinary vision and innovation in technology solutions for their organization and the industry as a whole.

Colbert is a strong advocate for Western Technical College. He regularly encourages staff to visit Western’s campus, get involved in advisory boards, and provide internship opportunities for Western grads. He routinely sees value in two-year education, and its impact on the local community.

“The Alumni Association and Alumni Board is so pleased to have Tom represent Western through this award,” said Stephanie Knutson, alumni relations manager at Western. “Tom’s commitment to Western and his leadership at one of the largest convenience store brands in the Midwest make him a perfect example of a strong leader both professionally and in his community. He is a proud Western alum and is very passionate about the value that Western provides to the region.”

Colbert will be honored in a ceremony at a later date.

To learn more information on Western’s Alumni Association, visit www.westerntc.edu/alumni.

