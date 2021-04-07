'We've seen a lot of smiles': Monster Scoop Ice Cream opens in Chippewa Falls

A monster-sized new delectable shop is now open in Chippewa Falls.

Monster Scoop Ice Cream, a brand new local ice cream shop, is greeting customers here with a second location in Eau Claire to open later this month.

The Chippewa Falls store located at 424 N. Bridge St. opened its doors on Tuesday to a mass of eager ice cream consumers, and owner Ray Thielbar said the reaction to the new shop has been incredibly positive.

“Today we’ve seen a lot of smiles,” Thielbar said. “A lot of people have thanked us for giving them another option for great local place. As long as they keep getting a good ice cream, I think they’ll be happy.”

The new shop offers homemade ice cream made mostly from scratch by a Emery Thompson Ice Cream Machine. The ice cream is similar to locations in the Chippewa Valley like Olson’s Ice Cream, as it consists of 17% butterfat.

