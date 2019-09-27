The dust has settled on the horrific damage caused by a tornado earlier this week, and cleanup efforts are set to pick up this weekend.
Volunteers continue to flock to the towns of Wheaton and Elk Mound after a tornado and heavy storms around 8 p.m. Tuesday night caused significant damage to about 30 homes and injured two individuals. Hundreds of volunteers from across Wisconsin and neighboring states have flocked to the affected areas to help with cleanup, and more are planned to attend this weekend.
After taking Friday to survey area families and individuals on what needs they have after the violent storms, the Wheaton Fire Department said volunteers are encouraged to come to the Wheaton Fire House on Saturday and Sunday to sign-up to volunteer for cleanup duties throughout the area.
One of the most affected spots was near County Road M and Hwy. 29, a location where dozens of individuals donated their time and energy Friday toward cleanup efforts of the dozens of destroyed homes and structures.
Emily Ericson is one of those volunteers who helped clear and sort debris at the Country Road M and Hwy. 29 site and said the faces of those volunteering Friday were filled with sadness and it was overwhelming to see all of the damage the tornado caused.
“It’s just devastating to see everything out here,” Ericson said. “We heard about the damage being bad, but this is worse than what we thought it was. It’s hard to even know where to start, but I thought the best thing to do was to come down here and lend a hand and see what all they needed. It’s nice to see people helping out, but I can’t help but hurt for everyone who lost something during the storms.”
When Ericson learned of the continued organized efforts to take place Saturday and Sunday, she said she hopes more people come out to help because those affected need it.
“I hope a lot of people come out,” Ericson said. “From the looks of it they’ll need everyone they can get because there is a lot of stuff here to be cleaned up. I’m sure people will come, but trying to get the word out there so people know to come is important, too, I think.”
Jason Leonard, who also volunteered Friday, said the towns of Wheaton and Elk Mound and the surrounding areas need to come together quickly if the affected areas are to be salvaged any time soon.
“It’s essential people in this community come together right now,” Leonard said. “I know it’s cliché to say, but we are all in this together. We don’t normally get weather like this in this area, so now that all this happened we need to share our resources and help those affected.”
The town of Wheaton Fire Department has been overwhelmed with calls of support and volunteers the past few days and fundraising efforts are starting to be organized as well.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, Loopy’s Saloon, Grill and Event Dome said “Just finishing up details on a fundraiser Nov. 9th for the Wheaton Fire Dept. and those affected by the tornado.” The event details will be finalized Monday and more fundraising efforts are expected sprout around the Chippewa Valley as specific financial and volunteer resource needs are determined and revealed.
Those interested in volunteering for cleanup efforts can visit the Wheaton Fire Department on Saturday or Sunday to sign-up.
