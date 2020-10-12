Wheaton woman charged in stabbing incident

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A town of Wheaton woman who stabbed her husband at their residence in August has now been charged. However, she avoided the more serious charge of attempted homicide.

Karen S. Christenson, 67, 3666 25th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic abuse and substantial battery/domestic abuse. She will make her initial court appearance before Judge James Isaacson.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the charges are based on the totality of the incident and the fact she made a claim of self-defense, which is among the reasons she wasn’t charged with attempted homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff’s office responded to a call at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 24 about a stabbing incident in the home.

“Upon arrival, deputies approached a male outside of the residence,” a sheriff’s department press release states. “The male reported he was stabbed in the chest by his wife, Karen Christenson, during an argument in the victim’s van on the property.”The victim was stabbed once in the right pectoral area with a “fruit knife,” with the cut one centimeter wide and four centimeters deep. It was considered a non-life-threatening injury; he was treated and released from a nearby hospital.