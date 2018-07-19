A Whitehall man has been convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child between the age of 5 and 10.
Daniel A. Stafford, 66, of 18641 Dewey St., pleaded no contest July 13 to one of five counts of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
The other four counts were dismissed and read in to the record.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a presentence investigation.
Stafford is set to be sentenced 9 a.m. Nov. 29.
Stafford was first charged in April 2017, and initially pleaded not guilty to all five charges at a February hearing.
A then-14-year-old child told authorities in March 2017 that Stafford had touched the child’s genital area under and over clothing “60 or more times” at a Lake Wissota residence and in a car, according to a criminal complaint.
The incidents happened at Stafford’s Lake Wissota residence and in a car, the child reported.
Stafford told an investigator in March 2017 he “touched (the child’s) ‘crotch’” over clothing more than once, according to the complaint.
