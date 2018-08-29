Glenn Felske of Jim Falls recommends spectators at Saturday’s ButterCup Whitewater Slalom Series race watch competitors from the Jim Falls bridge, then come down to the water’s edge.
“You can actually see how large the waves are,” the whitewater canoeist said.
The race pits non-professional canoers against a stretch of the Chippewa River. Competitors must paddle through a course of several gates, facing both upstream and downstream, racing against the clock to come out on top.
Felske, a veteran organizer of the Jim Falls whitewater race, will compete on Saturday.
Last year, 23 racers went face-to-face with the churning stretch of river.
Felske expects even more on Saturday, hoping for sunny weather and large Labor Day crowds.
Rain won’t stop the racers unless lightning makes an appearance, though.
“We get wet anyway, so it doesn’t matter,” he said. “You can always expect to get dumped out of your canoe.”
The Chippewa County race is third of four in the 52nd annual ButterCup series. Whichever canoeist comes out on top after the fourth race takes it all, Felske said.
Jim Falls was selected to host a series race in 2015, and Felske’s determination to bring regional canoeists to Chippewa County may have played a part.
He “pushed for a couple years” to bring the competition to his town after competing on Wisconsin’s eastern side.
“One day, I set up the course, had the organizers come over. They liked the event so we held a race, and they really enjoyed how it was set up,” Felske remembered.
He sets up the course himself, installing the gates and creating the rapids through an agreement with Xcel Energy.
The course isn’t too challenging, but is enough fun to draw in experienced canoeists, Felske said.
Class II rapids are found in Jim Falls, ideal for whitewater beginners.
“They’re called pool drop rapids. At the end of each set of rapids, there’s a large pool of quiet water,” Felske said. “If you do get in trouble and tip over, you’re just going to swim into a pool.”
In addition to competitors, paddling enthusiasts and spectators come out to watch.
Saturday’s first race begins at 10 a.m. Racing ends at 3:30 p.m.
Participants only need a helmet and a life preserver. Bringing your own canoe isn’t a requirement, Felske said; attendees are often willing to lend their canoes.
Race registration will be open Saturday until 10 a.m.
For more information about the full ButterCup Whitewater Slalom Series, visit http://www.sws-wis.com/buttercup/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.