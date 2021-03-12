Winners in Mississippi River Refuge Fall photo contest announced

Winners in four categories were chosen by judges in the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters’ (FORH) Fall on our Refuge Photo Contest.

here were 46 entries with the top three places in each category receiving cash prizes. Submitted photos were taken on Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge or Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

Winning photos are now on display at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on the second floor of 102 Walnut St. in Winona. Additional exhibitions at other locations will be announced.

Contest judges were Rick Frietsche and John Weiss of Rochester, MN and Gayle Maule of Buffalo City, WI.

Results are:

Scenic Views of the Refuge

1st: Before the Storm by Cathy Richardson of Winona

2nd: Respite on the Refuge by Deedee Nadeau of Winona

3rd: Days End by Susie Scharlau of Fountain City, WI

Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge

1st: Fall Splendor by Cathy Richardson of Winona

2nd: The Watcher by Cathy Richardson of Winona

3rd: In Good Company by Theresa Kuschel of La Crescent