ARCADIA — With a smile on her face and flowers pinned to her shirt, 104-year-old Winona resident Grace Besek lifted her feet gently as her wheelchair was rolled into a bar just outside of Arcadia.
But it wasn't just any bar. And Wednesday wasn't just any day.
It was her birthday. And the bar was one that had been handbuilt by her father in the early 1930s on the farm property she grew up on.
About 50 people gathered at the Newcomb Valley Inn to celebrate — including her friends and room neighbors at Saint Anne's of Winona who had traveled on the facility's bus with her to their party destination.
"Good to see you," her grandson Mike Czarnowski said. "Happy birthday!"
Standing next to Mike was Grace's 7-year-old great grandson RJ Czarnowski, who said he thinks it's "amazing she's survived to 104."
One after another, family members lined up to give her hugs, cards, and remind her who they were. Although she couldn't quite place many of the names and faces, Grace could vividly remember the property — the old barn, the farm house she grew up in, and the bar her father built.
"I remember all the buildings," she said softly with a smile.
Grace's daughter, 81-year-old Jannette Theisen, said she remembers her mom talking of the property and how the farmhouse would get cold in the winter. To combat the cold, Grace's mom made feather quilts from the feathers of their ducks and chickens and they'd snuggle under the blankets to keep warm.
Another thing Theisen remembers was there used to be regular dances at the bar on Saturdays.
And although it wasn't a Saturday, they decided to keep the tradition going with one of Grace's favorite dances.
"She loves the chicken dance," laughed Jerry Czarnowski.
Grace is known for her impromptu chicken dance sessions where she'd bring in a souvenir that played the song and would get her family members to dance with her.
Starting slow at first and building in speed, the musician played the chicken dance song and the crowd around Grace joined in flapping their chicken wings, shaking their tails, laughing and clapping their hands.
Once she recognized the song and dance, a wide smile grew on Grace's face.
She lifted her elbows and began to flap.
"At the rate she's going, she'll make it to 105," Theisen said with a smile.
