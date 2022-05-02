Winonan Tyler Jacob shares his experience in Ukraine during Russian invasion

First of three parts

Winonan Tyler Jacob went to Ukraine for love but ended up with the adventure of a lifetime full of fear and new experiences — including facing the reality of a Russian invasion and being held in a Russian prison.

Jacob’s life started very simply in Winona, he shared.

“It was just a generic childhood ... I grew up in a small house and a relatively low income,” Jacob, the son of Tina Hauser and John Quinn, recalled. He said he didn’t have a lot growing up, but he remembers spending a lot of time on the river.

Jacob attended St. Matthew’s before moving onto Winona Senior High School, where he participated in FFA, swimming and tennis.

After finishing school, he went on to join the Army and then worked as a truck parts salesman, ending up at Wisconsin Kenworth in La Crosse.

Eventually, Jacob met and fell in love with a woman via a dating a website. She lived in Ukraine and owned a school where students could learn English.

The relationship was long distance, as they spent their time chatting with each other through messages and video calls.

Last year, they decided it was time to advance their relationship, and Jacob decided he was going to move to Ukraine to be with her.

Hauser said, in response to her son’s choice to move overseas, “I was not really shocked because he’s always had a fascination for other countries. Hence why he kind of went in the military too.

“So, when he decided that he was going to go to Ukraine, I was excited for him. I wanted him to explore life and see what was out there and I was happy for him,” she said.

The couple decided his best option to move there was for Jacob to become a teacher at her school.

“I’ve always loved writing and English. That was my favorite topic in school,” Jacob shared.

Jacob took a monthlong online course that certified him to teach English anywhere in the world.

Then he quit his job, packed up his life and headed to Ukraine, leaving the United States on Nov. 21, 2021.

“And then everything just kind of blossomed,” Jacob said, sharing that in January the couple got married and he became a stepfather to his now-wife’s 11-year-old daughter.

Jacob’s days in Kherson, Ukraine, included teaching lessons Monday through Thursday at the school to students ranging in age from 14-year-olds to people in their 50s.

His day would begin at 7 a.m., he said, with him getting ready for work and then making the five-minute walk to the school before his 9 a.m. lesson.

He would teach two to three lessons each day, with an additional lesson on Saturday.

Jacob said working in Ukraine was a lot different than working in the United States. For example, he didn’t have a specific amount of vacation time. He could cancel his lessons whenever he would like, but he wouldn’t get paid for his time off.

Life there wasn’t as simple as his day-to-day routine made it seem, though.

Even before Jacob moved to Ukraine, Russia was putting pressure on the country.

“We really didn’t see a difference in day-to-day life because Ukrainians, they’re just resilient and they were just like, ‘(Putin is) just putting pressure on us to see what the world does,’” Jacob remembered. “Which is what he was actually doing.”

He recalled the pressure getting much worse in January after he and his wife got married.

Just days before the invasion started, Jacob was able to travel without issue to Poland for a couple of days before returning on Feb. 20 — four days before Russians entered the county.

The days in between his return and the invasion were normal.

“Nothing felt out of the ordinary,” Tyler said, sharing that he and his wife would do normal activities, like go to work and come home each day.

The only abnormal behavior he remembers was on Feb. 23, when his wife oddly couldn’t sleep until 3 a.m. and he unusually woke up at 3 a.m.

Then, on Feb. 24, the attacks began.

Missiles hit the airport close to their house, shaking the building.

Jacob remembered his main fear didn’t come from the missiles, as he was used to such chaos due to his time in the Army.

Instead, he said, “It was more the fact of hearing the fear in my wife’s voice. That was enough to shake me on the inside.

“I don’t want my family to have to feel that terror,” he said.

Jacob still remembers when the third missile hit the airport at around 9:30 a.m. that Thursday.

“It shook the house, and she came screaming and running down the stairs,” Jacob said. “When I heard that my body just reset.”

The first steps him and his wife took after the first attacks was to bring together his family — his mother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece and step-daughter — and bring them back to his wife’s home.

Jacob said the location was the safest option for them all, as the house and its neighboring homes had metal gates around them.

Next, the couple went to Jacob’s apartment in the center of the city to get the rest of his belongings, as at the time Jacob was still in the process of moving in fully with his wife.

Once they returned to his wife’s house, it was time for the family to lay low.

The only time the family left the house was to get food.

Jacob recalled that when he left for food, “(The city) was basically the same except for a lot of people were watching the skies instead of watching in front of them.”

The streets were very quiet, he shared, with the busiest places in town being the pharmacy and grocery store. Otherwise, businesses were closed or the lines at the businesses were short.

“It was like a ghost town,” Jacob said.

After a few days of the invasion, Jacob said people started to want to return to normal life and go to work.

Some of his and wife’s students wanted to continue learning after a few days, so they provided online lessons to them.

Jacob also continued to do some work for a school in Kyiv.

Jacob and his wife couldn’t protect her child and their niece, who is 10, from the realities of the Russian invasion.

“They’re both very intelligent children, so they kind of knew what was going on,” Jacob said.

He remembers hearing the terror in their voices as the house shook during attacks in the middle of the night, which would lead to them screaming and running down the stairs.

Because they couldn’t shield the children from what was happening, Jacob and his wife decided they needed to openly discuss with them what was going on.

Jacob shared that he feels like he was able to survive the tense situation because he spent a lot of time with his family, reading and practicing mindfulness — which enabled him to stay calm and keep his anxiety levels low.

By March 12, Jacob’s wife had become anxious about needing to leave Ukraine. The couple began to research options, but they knew that Jacob couldn’t leave the same way as the rest of the family because of the greater danger to him as an American.

His wife decided that she wanted to make sure he got out of Ukraine before she started her travels.

The couple learned about how trains carrying foreigners were leaving the country through Crimea.

They did some more research, and Jacob’s wife made some calls to try to get him on one of the trains on March 12.

They didn’t have any luck, though, with the trains and decided to continue on with their day.

Jacob remembers having tooth pain that day, so they went into town that day to see a dentist and enjoy coffee at a café — a rare experience during the invasion.

After the coffee though, Jacob’s wife received a call. A bus organized by the Turkish government to travel through a humanitarian corridor was leaving the city with foreigners that day.

Jacob remembered the moment when his wife learned the news. “She immediately looks at me and goes, ‘This is the way you have to go,’” he said.

It didn’t feel right to Jacob though.

“Something inside of me was like, ‘Everything’s going to go terribly wrong,’” he said.

But it was his only option, as he believes he would still be in Ukraine now if he hadn’t gotten on that bus.

Jacob wasn’t supposed to be able to board the bus because he was American, but he was allowed — with the knowledge that the Turkish government would not be liable for him if something happened.

After the decision was made, he informed the rest of the family and his mother-in-law began packing his belongings.

The couple went to the house to collect his things before hurrying to the bus, narrowly making it in time with only eight minutes to spare, Jacob said.

Russians were present at the bus stop. Jacob remembers practicing a Russian phrase that his wife taught him so that he could ask what bus to get on.

From the moment he stepped on the bus, he was under the control of Russian guards as he left Ukraine for what should have been a safer place.

But, once the bus crossed the border into Crimea, Jacob would soon find his plans disrupted as he was taken into Russian captivity.

