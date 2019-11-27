Winter storm closes schools, snarls traffic in Chippewa Valley

Snow will come to an end this morning in the Chippewa Valley, with high winds forecast throughout the day.
The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning from just north of La Crosse to northeast Wisconsin. In far northern areas of the state, including Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties, snowfall totals could reach as high as 20 inches. Elsewhere, 6 inches to 10 inches of snow was expected in northwestern Wisconsin.
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation map shows roads and highways snow covered and slippery throughout the northern half of the state.
The storm brought rain and thunder to southern Wisconsin where the temperature was 50 degrees in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.
In Minnesota, officials warned residents to stay off the roads until the accompanying high winds die down. By early Wednesday, 8.7 inches of snow was already on the ground in Prior Lake, 7.8 inches at St. Paul and 7.5 inches in Eagan. At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, crews worked overnight to clear runways ahead of the busiest travel day before Thanksgiving. About 20 flights were delayed or canceled Wednesday morning out of dozens of flights.
The forecast calls for dry weather on Thanksgiving, but a mix of rain and snow could return Friday afternoon.
