Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel remembers the deafening silence on the other end of a phone call from an elderly couple from his hometown.
They had received a letter from the Department of Revenue warning them of a warrant that was issued for their arrest because of $50,000 they owed in back taxes.
“I interrupted them immediately and said, ‘that’s a scam — don’t send the money,’” Schimel recalled Thursday afternoon. “And then there was a long quiet pause, and my friend said, ‘We already sent the money.’ And they were in their late 80s — they couldn’t afford to lose $50,000.”
Schimel was at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire Thursday afternoon to meet with members of the Attorney General’s Task Force on Elder Abuse. The group meets quarterly to discuss abuse rates, increasing phenomenon with scams among elders and ways the various services and organizations can work together.
Among other groups, the task force is comprised of Department of Justice employees, university professors, law enforcement representatives, older adult organizations and members of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services.
“We’re all working together to compile our resources to measure what’s happening out there to get a really good picture, what’s happening with the exploitation and abuse of seniors and identify how we can improve consumer protections,” Schimel said.
Investigators became involved to search for the money from the couple Schimel knew, but it was never traced. The couple was eventually contacted again, this time for $200,000 through a spoofed phone number made to look like a department number.
“The idea of being put in handcuffs, going into a squad car, going into a jail cell — which would’ve been a first time in their lives — was terrifying to them,” Schimel said. “That’s what we’re up against now with scammers that are so much more sophisticated. They recognize our seniors as a vulnerable population.”
Wisconsin elder abuse reports have increased by 160 percent from 2001 to 2017, recent studies found. Schimel said the root of these increases could be coming from the fact that the population is aging and that more people are made aware of reporting abuses.
In prosecuting elder abuse, Schimel said time becomes crucial some victims may be losing cognitive abilities or are unable to explain what happened to them simply due to aging.
“So often those cases came in, and we were never able to take those cases to trial because time’s not on your side,” Schimel said. “Criminals pick victims often times because of a vulnerability.”
The task force, while working on promoting and establishing legislation to protect seniors, is also working to develop ways that seniors can give videotaped depositions, much like children do in abuse situations, Schimel said.
According to Wisconsin’s Annual Elder Abuse and Neglect Report, 19 percent of all elder abuse reports in the state are due to financial exploitation, such as through scams. Self-neglect was found to be the highest reported issue, as nearly 48 percent was found in reports.
More than 88 percent of these reports found the incidents were happening within the elder’s home — including nursing, assisted living and memory care facilities.
Late this spring, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office announced a program to provide cameras to families who may suspect their loved one is experiencing elder abuse by caretakers.
The program — one of just two in the nation at the time as the state followed New Jersey’s suit, Schimel said — has been scrutinized by those who take issue with privacy impacts, claiming that caretakers have a right to know they are being filmed.
Schimel agreed on Thursday that caretakers have a right to privacy, especially within a restroom or otherwise private setting. But in a public space where they are caring for another individual, they should not have an “expectation of privacy,” Schimel said.
And if cameras come through the Attorney General’s program, laws are being complied with, he added.
“We’re encouraging people to do (this) with us, through law enforcement, because we are putting rules in then that do limit violation of person’s rights,” Schimel said. “That camera can both help us hold accountable someone who does do something wrong, but it can also give us the peace of mind of being able to demonstrate that there wasn’t abuse happening.”
Jean Peters, vice president of Elder Voice Family Advocates-Minnesota, and Kay Bromelkamp, treasurer of the same organization, were on hand for the task force meeting on Thursday to discuss some of the work they are doing to prevent elder abuse in Minnesota.
Both Peters and Bromelkamp were supportive of the new Wisconsin camera initiative, adding that cameras to prove or prevent elder abuse in Minnesota are a topic of high debate just over the border.
“I think it’s a good way to prevent abuse if it’s suspected,” Peters said. “…We’re working on allowing our own citizens of Minnesota, if they choose, to have a camera in an assisted living or a memory care facility. It’s a little bit different, but we have not reached the point where Wisconsin has where you’re handing them out. The discussion in Minnesota is currently, are we allowed to have them?”
Minnesota remains the last state in the United States to not regulate assisted living or memory care facilities, Bromelkamp said. The relationship between seniors and those who run the facilities, she added, is more like that of a tenant and landlord one.
Utilizing cameras to stop elder abuse has proven to be beneficial for families they have worked with, Bromelkamp said, where agencies have denied any abuse but cameras have proven otherwise.
Meetings like the Thursday one they were invited to, the pair said, are pivotal for continuing to foster discussions about a topic the see as a rising issue.
“It’s prevention; it’s awareness,” Peters said.
“It’s not rare,” Bromelkamp added.
