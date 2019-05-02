ALTOONA — Wisconsin’s attorney general was in the Chippewa Valley on Thursday to announce drug takeback results from the previous weekend and urge residents to continue properly disposing of unused medication.
Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke alongside Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken, and Lil Piñero and Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil of the Eau Claire County Health Department, at the Altoona Emergency Services Building.
The statewide Drug Take Back Day last Saturday included 278 law enforcement agencies hosting more than 190 events to take in 58,408 pounds of medications.
They also collected drugs from 462 permanent drug disposal boxes at various law enforcement agencies across the state.
In Altoona, Kaul said that the state was working to combat an opioid epidemic as well as a continued methamphetamine problem.
The two largest goals of collecting drugs are to both get them out of circulation where they could be abused by someone without a prescription, and to remove them without them entering the water system by being flushed or thrown in the garbage.
He said that while they are working to expand treatment options and address criminal activity related to drug use, education and prevention are going to continue to be a large part of their strategy.
“We also need to work to prevent people from becoming addicted to opioids in the first place,” Kaul said. “Today is a sign we’re moving in the right direction.”
Government agencies in the area have seen healthy turnouts since the last drug takeback in October 2018.
Altoona collected 313 pounds of medication since then, which Bakken said was indicative of the continued education and awareness.
“I think that says a lot about our community and our community effort,” Bakken said.
In Chippewa County, the totals included all the collections since the last drug take back event in October.
They recorded more than 870 pounds total, the majority coming from the Chippewa Falls Police Department and Chippewa County Sheriff drop boxes, which contributed 380 pounds and 230 pounds, respectively.
Other drop off sites are located at the police departments of Bloomer, Boyd, Cadott, Cornell, Lake Hallie and Stanley.
The program, which has been in the county since around 2010, accepts a wide amount of prescription medicines, as well as prescriptions themselves.
Brian Micolichek, lieutenant of investigations for the Chippewa Falls Police Department, said the April numbers were a slight increase for the county, which generally averages 1,000 pounds to 1,500 pounds over the course of 12 months.
Micolichek noted, however, as the programs continue year after year the increased advertising is having effects.
He estimated that 80% to 90% of the collected weight was now purely medications, rather than containers due to people becoming more familiar with how to dispose of the drugs.
“People are more aware of it now than ever before,” Micolichek said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.