Wisconsin COVID-19 cases surge, over 2,000 new cases Tuesday alone
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases surge, over 2,000 new cases Tuesday alone

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 17 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,653 countywide to date (fewer than 90 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 31,789 negative coronavirus tests administered and 307 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 689,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,075 active cases) and 8,295 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of five lives lost).

214 of the deceased passed away from other causes, according to their death certificates.

