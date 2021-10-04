Wisconsin DMV releases two new license plates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the availability of two, new license plate options: Elkhart Lake’s Road America and Versiti.

Both plates are available to order on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website: wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.

Elkhart Lake’s Road America welcomes racers to its legendary four-mile, 14-turn circuit and hosts over 500 events each season. Racers, fans, car aficionados and the general public can order the new plate for a $15 issuance fee.

Versiti is a not-for-profit focusing on blood health. Its mission is to improve patient outcomes and to advance the field of personalized medicine. Its goal for this plate is to raise awareness of blood health in order to strengthen the health of communities through an integration of donation, scientific innovation, medicine and service. This plate is available for an issuance fee of $15.

There is no donation fee for either of these plates and all Wisconsin motorists may apply. The regular registration fee for the vehicle (which may include wheel tax) applies.

Plates may be personalized for an extra $15 fee each year. Wisconsin DMV offers an online personalize plate search to find out if a choice for a personalized license plate is available.

Wisconsin DMV currently offers 52 special license plates (wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates) from various organizations, as well as plates with collector, hobbyist, military and disabled designations,

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0