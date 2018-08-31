The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a Sept. 11 public meeting in Cornell to discuss proposed improvements to Highway 27.
At the meeting, DOT representatives will discuss replacing four Highway 27 culverts in Chippewa County, according to a DOT press release.
The proposal includes replacing the road above the culverts, replacing guardrail and minor grading work.
The construction would take place in 2021.
Highway 27 would be closed at the structures during construction.
A proposed detour would take travelers on Highway 29, Highway 178 and Highway 64.
The public is “encouraged to attend ... provide input and ask questions,” according to the press release.
DOT representatives will be available to discuss the project with attendees.
The meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. at the council chamber meeting room, Cornell City Hall, 222 Main St.
If you are unable to attend or would like more information, contact Tyler Rongstad, WisDOT Project Manager, at (715) 461-0372.
Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Tyler Rongstad, 718 W. Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Hearing-impaired citizens and those who require an interpreter should contact Diana Maas at least three working days before the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).
