An aging population, and a crisis in care.
On Thursday night at the Eagle’s Club in Lake Hallie an event entitled, “Who Will Care for You? A Crisis in Care & What You Can Do about It,” was held to raise awareness of the growing issues direct nursing home and resident workers are dealing with.
One of the two speakers at the event, Co-Chair of the Wisconsin Long Term Care Coalition, Lynn Breedlove, said the issue is becoming worse and worse in Wisconsin.
“A lot of us are concerned about it,” Breedlove said. “It’s becoming a really big issue all over Wisconsin, and actually all over the United States. And there are two sides to that. People are concerned because the situation is getting worse, but there’s a lot of momentum now around this issue. It’s affecting more and more individuals with disabilities and their families, and it’s to the point where decision makers are going to have to do something about it.”
The second keynote speaker at the event, Advocacy and Policy Coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging and the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network, Janet Zander, said the issue is a longstanding one and needs addressing immediately.
“This is an issue we’ve been talking about for some time and it’s clear it’s not going away,” Zander said. “But there’s been a lot of recent public education about this, and this is a community where that awareness has been taken to the next level. And everybody I’ve been talking to around here says it is time to take some action around here. It’s time to stop talking and it’s time to start doing.”
Zand said the issue can be divided into three main aspects.
The first issue is a shortage of direct care workers throughout the state.
Currently in Wisconsin there are 90,000 paid direct care workers, of which nine out of 10 are women. These workers are divided into categories such as personal care workers, supportive home care workers, CNAs, job coaches, daily living skills trainers and paid family members.
Of these DCWs, the annual turnover rate is over 50 percent, according to a 2016 Survival Coalition Survey. In accordance with a high turnover rate due to low wages and long work weeks, 93 percent of provider agencies have difficulty filling job openings.
And of the workers they do hire, 51 percent of healthcare workers and 38 percent of nursing home workers rely on BadgerCare, food stamps or other public benefits to make ends meet.
With the inability to keep a steady work force going, the 2016 survey of 500 consumers showed that 95 percent had trouble finding workers, 26 percent missed medications or treatments and 24 percent missed medical appointments.
Breedlove said this worker shortage is directly impacting the quality of care individuals who need it are receiving.
“For some people that’s not just an inconvenience, for some people that’s life and death,” Breedlove said. “Some people can’t go a couple of days without treatment, so these are pretty serious consequences of the situation we’re in.”
According to the Wisconsin Personal Services Association, this shortage is only going to get worse in the next few years if legislation isn’t passed to change it. The WPSA said the demand for personal care workers is expected to grow by 39 percent from 2016 to 2026, but an estimated 60 personal care provider agencies have closed or downsized in recent years.
This disconnect can be found in the benefits and wages are able to provide.
With minimal financial backing, the average starting wage for DCWs is around $10 or $11 per hour. This places these workers near the poverty line, and decreases the attractiveness of these positions.
Breedlove said he has seen other types of business realizing there is a worker shortage and increasing their wages in response.
“I’m seeing fast-food restaurants in Madison now that have signs out saying their starting wage is $11,” Breedlove said. “They realize now that they have to compete for this scarce pool of workers. The wages of direct-care workers are going to continue to look worse over time if things continue to trend this way.”
This worker shortage, and the increasing demand for workers, has caused family members to take over the primary care for their loved one in many cases. Zander said this causes a lot of stress on individuals who did not anticipate this added financial and personal responsibility.
“It’s not only the time and the emotional drain that can come along with it,” Zander said. “It’s also the financial aspect of at home care. Time off of work and time spent on the care itself for loved ones is a burden that a lot of caregivers can’t afford. When caregivers have to spend money out of their pocket, we are creating the next generation of folks, who when they get to their own care needs and retirement, won’t have the financial security they’ll need to meet their own needs.”
All of these issues have resulted in two different proposals being introduced to state legislators.
The first was geared towards Paid Direct Care Workforce Shortage.
Breedlove and Zander discussed allocating sufficient reimbursement to providers to cover the cost of providing services and pay direct care workers more competitive wages. Their proposal also included providing access to paid family and medical leave, transportation subsidies, protecting Medicaid benefit and funding to continue efforts to attract and retain more nursing home caregivers.
The second was geared towards Family Caregiver Support. In this proposal Breedlove and Zander advocated to create a state tax credit to help reduce the financial strain on family caregivers, provide access to paid family and medical leave and create Social Security caregiver credits or pension credits for time spent out of the workforce for caregiving reasons.
Zander said these issues need to be tackled now in order to offset further generations being affected.
“This is an issue not only for the older generations, but one that is going to be an issue for our generation and the generations to come,” Zander said. “We’re not planning this for someone else, we’re planning this for us.”
For more information on the need for care givers in Wisconsin visit the GWAAR website at https://gwaar.org/.
