Sean Evjen has signed on as Accounting Manager for Wisconsin Farmers Union, a nonprofit family farm organization headquartered in Chippewa Falls. Evjen will oversee finances and help manage day-to-day budget operations.
"Sean brings a wealth of experience from the fields of private business, non-profit and military," said WFU Executive Director Julie Bomar. "We are thrilled to have him on the Wisconsin Farmers Union team."
Sean grew up in Glen Flora in Rusk County. He graduated from Flambeau High School and went on to UW-Barron County before finishing his bachelor degree in Accounting at UW-Eau Claire. He also served in the Army Reserves from 1989 through the fall of 1991 when he transferred to active duty and served in the Army through 1993.
Evjen's grandparents on both sides of the family were dairy farmers. In junior high and college, he worked on area farms.
Sean brings to his new role a strong background from his previous position with United Way. "I enjoyed working at United Way, where the organization made a positive impact on the community, and WFU appeared to be another opportunity to help continue to make a positive impact on the community," Evjen said. "My goal is to improve internal procedures and processes so I can support my team so they can excel in their roles. I’m excited to be part of an organization that can help people and communities throughout the state.”
