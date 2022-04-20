Wisconsin Farmers Union purchases downtown Chippewa Falls building, extensive remodel planned

A historic riverfront building in downtown Chippewa Falls has a new owner — and a new purpose.
The board of directors for the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the owners of Machine Tool Camp have completed the sale of a three-story structure at 128 W. River St. across the street from the Chippewa Riverfront Park. WFU is in the process of planning a large-scale renovation of the property.
WFU plans to use the stately brick building on the riverfront for a new state headquarters, retail and conference space, community events and residential apartments.
The new space is just across the alley from WFU’s current office, located at 117 W. Spring St. They envision incorporating the Spring Street property and the new building to revitalize the neighborhood, build up small businesses, and showcase the central business district and the riverfront.
“The recommitment and reinvestment of WFU into the Chippewa Falls community is a testament to the continued revitalization efforts of downtown Chippewa Falls,” said Chippewa Falls city planner Brad Hentschel, who notes he has had the pleasure of working with the WFU Board of Directors over the past three plus years in locating a facility that fits WFU’s strategic vision.
People are also reading…
“The leadership at Farmers Union has a remarkable outlook for the renovation of 128 W. River St. that will open the facility to the community, and continue to complement our unique, historic downtown,” Hentschel added. “There is no doubt this is a major win for WFU and the entire Chippewa Falls community.”
Chippewa Falls has been the home of WFU, a family farm advocacy group and cooperative, since 1945. “Chippewa Falls is our historic home and we want to help restore vitality to both the community and to Wisconsin family farms through our efforts. We are so excited about the future,” said WFU executive director Julie Bomar.
Bomar noted that WFU has been looking for space to expand for several years but struggled to find the right property. One of the primary reasons for deciding to stay in the community is because of their long history. Not only has the organization had roots in the Chippewa Valley since its founding in 1930, but WFU also owns Kamp Kenwood on Lake Wissota. Farm families and local cooperatives helped build the rustic camp, wanting to offer a place for people of all ages to come together to celebrate, learn, and enjoy family, friends, and nature.
The recently acquired building on River and Island streets was founded by Leslie Willson as the Chippewa Valley Mercantile in 1904. Willson was active in the Progressive League of Chippewa Falls, the predecessor of today’s Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce. The building was later home to several shoe manufacturers.
In recent years, owners Scott and Mary Kauphusman used the building for Machine Tool Camp (MTC), their machine-tool manufacturing business. They also hosted the Chi-Hi Robotics Team, opened Club-MTC, a maker’s space, and offered working space to “The Spirit of Christmas,” a local non-profit organization.
Over the years, MTC outgrew the building, paving the way for Scott and Mary to expand the business on International Drive in Eau Claire. About the same time, they reached out to WFU to see if there was interest in buying the riverfront building.
WFU is working with city planners and economic development professionals at the local, regional and state levels, and will hold discussions with interested, like-minded co-ops and businesses about the potential for the space.
“Chippewa Falls Main Street is more than excited to be a part of WFU’s efforts in downtown Chippewa Falls,” said Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street. “Downtown is the center and heart of our community where retail, service, employers, neighbors, culture and education come together and thrive.
"Chippewa Falls Main Street is proud to be a part of Wisconsin Farmers Union as a participant enhancing the community through awareness of our rural partners and bringing an important part of our community to the forefront.”
As a member-driven organization, WFU is looking to lease space to like-minded partners who want to see local and independent farmers, entrepreneurs, and businesses thrive.
For more information visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
Throwback Time Capsule: Explore the history of Chippewa County
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
This Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor all military veterans and highlight the service and sacrifices of the Bushland family of Chip…
This 1908 photo shows the Gotzian Shoe Co. of Chippewa Falls.
Flooding has been a frequent occurrence in Chippewa Falls through the years. This September 1941 photo shows floodwaters covering River Street…
This A. A. Bish photograph of a fisherman on Long Lake is a great example of how Chippewa County residents did “social distancing” in years past.
Father Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith was born in Rochester, New York. At the early age of 13, he entered the provincial seminary of St. Fra…
In 1994, local citizens began planning for a Senior Center to call their own.
Born in 1872 at Jim Falls to a French-Canadian father and a Belgian mother, Louis “Louie” Blanchard saw Chippewa County grow from a wooded wil…
April 3, 1913, The Daily Independent (excerpt.)
The supper club near the south edge of Lake Wissota that is known today as Connell’s Supper Club was built about 1932 by George and Charlotte …
Flora and George Ginty are the founders of the original Chippewa Falls newspaper, publishing the first issue on Jan. 29., 1870.
On Feb. 18, 1902, the Daily Independent newspaper (now the Chippewa Herald) published the following letter as written to Mr. Leslie Willson fr…
Born in Germany in 1846, August H. Mason moved with his parents to Green Bay when he was three years old. The Mason family moved to Chippewa F…
The May 3, 1929 issue of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram announced the following news.
The Hospital Sisters of St. Francis sent Sister Rosa and three other sisters to Chippewa Falls in June 1885 to a small home, their first hospi…
When plans were finalized for the Wissota Dam and Lake Wissota, it was realized that the existing Yellow River Bridge would be below the water…
On Wednesday morning (Dec. 24, 1873), about 3 o’clock, a fire broke out in the Waterman House, and in less than an hour, the whole structure w…
Santa (Chuck Card) and Mrs. Claus (Marie Meinen) brought the spirit of Christmas to the children (and adults) of Chippewa Falls for many years.
Time Capsule: 1868 view of Chippewa Falls from the Notre Dame Church (East Hill)
Deer hunting is a tradition that many Chippewa County families take very seriously. This 1988 photo shows second and third generation members …
Dr. Bill Hopkins visited his ninth great-grandpa, Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower voyage, in 2008 at Plimouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massach…
The history of Chippewa Falls begins with the Ojibwa who lived here as early as 1797. That year Michael Cadott who was the principal trader fr…
“Lansing A. Wilcox, last surviving Wisconsin veteran of the Civil War, was born in Kenosha (WI) March 3, 1846. In February 1864 he enlisted fr…
On December 20, 1924, as the Soo train No. 2 was traveling east across the railroad bridge on the west side of Chippewa Falls (near where the …
Mr. Leslie Willson (1847-1906) was born in Pennsylvania. He moved to Minnesota with his parents in 1862 and in 1867 moved to Eau Claire to wor…
From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over…
Before Seymour Cray Jr. became the “father of supercomputing,” he honed his science skills at Chippewa Falls High School. The following articl…
Recently, the family of Duane Boettcher donated photos and historic football clothing that belonged to their dad. Duane played football for Bl…
This vintage colorized postcard depicts historic log driving on the Chippewa River.
Lorenz Bischel, a German immigrant and farmer, moved to Chippewa Falls in 1863. He began his first meat market in 1883 on Bridge Street in Chi…
In the fall of 1926, plans started for the construction of the Northern States Power Co. hydroelectric plant located at the foot of Bridge Str…
Chester Adgate Congdon was born in Rochester, New York, in 1853, the oldest of six children born to Sylvester Congdon, a Methodist Episcopal M…
Glen Loch Dam neared completion of its repairs in the fall of 1984. The familiar feature of Irvine Park was originally constructed in about 1875.
June 13, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: An A&W root beer stand was opened in Chippewa Falls at Bridge and River streets.