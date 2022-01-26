Wisconsin lawmakers pass bill to increase fentanyl penalties

State lawmakers have sent Gov. Tony Evers a bill that stiffens penalties for people who manufacture and distribute fentanyl.

The legislation, co-sponsored by state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, passed the Assembly Jan. 26 and passed the Senate last year. Both approvals were by voice vote.

The bill is expected to be signed by Evers sometime in the next few weeks.

Billings said she introduced the legislation after being approached by the La Crosse Police Department.

“The La Crosse community and communities across Wisconsin have experienced devastating impacts due to fentanyl-laced drugs,” Billings said. “This legislation works to address this crisis by holding those who peddle this dangerous substance into our neighborhoods more accountable.”

Billings said fentanyl is “100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. She said users are often unaware of what they’re consuming, leaving them highly vulnerable to an overdose.

Fentanyl has been blamed for an increase in drug overdose deaths locally and nationwide. The La Crosse County medical examiner reported 40 overdose deaths in 2020, with 27 linked to fentanyl. In the first half of 2021, fentanyl was implicated in 10 of the county’s 21 overdose deaths.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke supports the bill and said it will make the punishment for fentanyl offenses the same as for heroin.

“Whether it actually reduces the number of people using it or dealing it is hard to say, but it’s one piece of the puzzle that allows the courts to incarcerate people who are dangerous and can’t be supervised in the community,” Gruenke said.

Billings is also co-sponsor of a bill to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips. She said the legislation allows “individuals to better understand the contents of what they’re about to consume and reduc(es) the risk of a potentially deadly fentanyl overdose.”

That bill has also passed both houses of the legislature and awaits the governor’s signature.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached as steve.rundio@lee.net.

