Wisconsin Main Street awards Riverfront Park its 2019 award for best public improvement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local organization is being recognized by a statewide service for an outstanding addition to the community.

Wisconsin Main Street, a statewide organization dedicated to the promotion and well-being of downtown Wisconsin communities, awarded its 2019 award for best public improvement to Chippewa Falls Main Street and the city of Chippewa Falls for their investment in Riverfront Park.

In a social media announcement of the award Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin Main Street said the award is in recognition of the long road it took to get Riverfront Park to where it is today.

“Main Street hosts many events in the park and it was completed just in time for the city’s 150th anniversary. The public and private investment was extraordinary. The BID value alone increased by nearly $26 million from before the project began. Today, as you crest the bridge, it is no longer an eyesore but a grand entrance to this great historic downtown.”

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the award should be celebrated citywide as a showing of how collaboration is key to the success of downtown and all of the projects and businesses that comprise it.