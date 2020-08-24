Wisconsin Main Street awards Riverfront Park its 2019 award for best public improvement

A local organization is being recognized by a statewide service for an outstanding addition to the community.
Wisconsin Main Street, a statewide organization dedicated to the promotion and well-being of downtown Wisconsin communities, awarded its 2019 award for best public improvement to Chippewa Falls Main Street and the city of Chippewa Falls for their investment in Riverfront Park.
In a social media announcement of the award Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin Main Street said the award is in recognition of the long road it took to get Riverfront Park to where it is today.
“Main Street hosts many events in the park and it was completed just in time for the city’s 150th anniversary. The public and private investment was extraordinary. The BID value alone increased by nearly $26 million from before the project began. Today, as you crest the bridge, it is no longer an eyesore but a grand entrance to this great historic downtown.”
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the award should be celebrated citywide as a showing of how collaboration is key to the success of downtown and all of the projects and businesses that comprise it.
“It wasn’t just us and want to make that clear to everyone,” Ouimette said. “It is a collaboration between everyone including the city, individuals involved, the capital campaign and the Chamber of Commerce. We were just fortunate enough to be able to apply for this award on behalf of everyone that was involved.”
Initially, the Riverfront Park site had been home to major lumbering and fur trading operations. After years of flooding, property acquisitions and developments the park is now complete.
It includes added water fountains, an amphitheater, pavilions, fishing piers, trails and land improvements. The location has played host to outdoor movies, music festivals, citywide celebrations and daily recreational activities in the two years it has been open to the public.
While it hasn’t been used much since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ouimette said Chippewa Falls Main Street and other organizations in Chippewa Falls look forward to utilizing Riverfront Park to its full potential once it is socially safe and responsible to do so.
“We are looking forward to using it even more,” Ouimette said. “It just gives us another space to make more and more things possible. Once we get past everything that’s going on now, we’ll be using that space just as much if not more than ever before.”
