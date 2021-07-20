Wisconsin numbers skyrocket, 422 new cases announced Tuesday

Chippewa County announced four new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,540 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 31,479 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals admitted to the hospital due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently admitted) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 680,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 422 active cases), and 8,212 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of three lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.