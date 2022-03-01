Wisconsin Regional Art Exhibit coming to Chippewa Falls for the first time

The Chippewa Valley is bustling with talented artists young and old who now will have a unique opportunity to showcase their art later this year.

The Wisconsin Regional Art Exhibit will bring the Chippewa Valley Regional portion of its competition to Chippewa Falls for the first time this fall. From Oct. 13 – Nov. 18 the Heyde Center for the Arts will host the exhibit, an exciting collaboration between WRAP, the Heyde Center and the Valley Art Association.

WRAP encourages nonprofessional, student and emerging artists to create and exhibit their work across Wisconsin. It is for people who have a serious interest in art, and create art for the love of art. Each year the organization holds regional based exhibits where artists may include their work for competition, at which time a judge will analyze the pieces and choose who will move onto the state portion of the competition for a chance at a cash prize.

Beth Creekmore, a member of the VAA Board of Directors, said the hope is for the event to be able to introduce younger artists to the Chippewa Valley arts scene and foster the next generation of talent in the area.

“We hope this event helps people embrace the younger generation of artists in the area, because we have a tremendous amount of talent in the Chippewa Valley,” Creekmore said. “We hope this will be an event we hold every year, so that younger artists have an outlet to show their work and get acquainted with the world of art.”

The Valley Art Association will host an exhibit alongside WRAP at the Heyde Center, leading to a pillar event for Chippewa Valley artists in the latter part of 2022. While the event is still in its planning stages, entries will begin to be accepted in August, with the deadline for entries coming in September.

A public reception featuring a chance to meet the artists alongside music and a silent auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Heyde Center.

For more information on the upcoming event you can visit valleyartassociation.org.

