Wisconsin sees fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Thursday (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active), raising the total positive cases to 7,518 countywide to date.

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,359 negative coronavirus tests administered and 301 individuals administered to the hospital due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 90 active cases), and 8,128 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of two lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.