Wisconsin Sports Show Fall Edition set for September 11-13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second annual Wisconsin Sports Show Fall Edition is set to be held Sept. 11-13 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

The 2020 version of the show will feature a large array of outdoor exhibitions and attractions including North America Diving Dogs, live trophy deer, more than 150 retail, organization and service exhibits, food trucks, dog demonstration stage, beer garden, Friday night fish fry, 9/11 flag dedication, free admission on Sept. 11 for active and retired military and first responders, Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club Trophy Scoring, Outdoor ATV, vehicle trailer and ice house displays, live entertainment and corn hole.

The event was called Wisconsin Game Fest in 2019 and was held the Saturday and Sunday after Labor Day. The Wisconsin Sport Show Spring Edition has run for more than a decade and was scheduled to be held last month in Eau Claire, but was canceled.

Admission is free for children ages 11 and younger and dogs are welcome. Tickets for the show go on sale July 1 at the event website www.WiSportShow.com and at local ticket outlets. Exhibit space is still available and for additional questions please contact Lisa Gill at @lisa@WiSportShow.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0