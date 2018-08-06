MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet has taken a ceremonial oath of office in a state Capitol ceremony attended by four of the other six justices.
Dallet won election in April to a 10-year term on the bench, which began last week. At Monday’s ceremony former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler administered the oath to Dallet.
Dallet’s daughter, Ellie Dallet, and Wisconsin state appeals court Judge Lisa Stark were among those who spoke. Dallet, who is attending college in the fall, spoke about the sacrifices their family made for the Supreme Court run.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack along with Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Dan Kelley and Annette Ziegler attended the ceremony.
Dallet replaces Justice Michael Gableman, who decided against seeking a second term.
