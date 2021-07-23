Wisconsin tops 400 new active cases of COVID-19 again Friday

Chippewa County officials announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,543 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,544 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 682,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 406 active cases) and 8,234 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of five lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.