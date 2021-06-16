 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin tops 677,000 cases of COVID-19 to date
0 Comments
top story

Wisconsin tops 677,000 cases of COVID-19 to date

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,508 countywide to date (fewer than 30 currently active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have been 31,220 negative coronavirus tests and 291 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (four individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 130 active cases) statewide to date, and 8,023 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Herd immunity occurs when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness), making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News