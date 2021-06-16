Wisconsin tops 677,000 cases of COVID-19 to date

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,508 countywide to date (fewer than 30 currently active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have been 31,220 negative coronavirus tests and 291 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (four individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 130 active cases) statewide to date, and 8,023 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.