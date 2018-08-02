Wisconsin, tribe reach settlement in hemp lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — A northern Wisconsin tribe has reached a settlement with the state’s attorney general over its plans to grow hemp.
The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin filed the federal lawsuit in February against state Attorney General Brad Schimel, saying he objected to the tribe’s plans for processing hemp.
The parties reached an agreement that allows the tribe to oversee hemp production to produce cannabidiol, or CBD oil, on reservation lands, St. Croix tribal attorney Jeff Cormell said.
The settlement says Wisconsin won’t interfere with a tribal ordinance that governs a control program and regulatory body to oversee hemp cultivation and processing. The tribe also agreed to notify the state of any changes to its ordinance.
“That as long as the tribe is only dealing with hemp, that the state will not exercise any jurisdiction,” said Cormell.
Cormell said the tribe hopes to generate new revenue for housing, health care and law enforcement with its hemp production plans.
“New streams of revenue are always needed and definitely this is something that St. Croix is looking at as a new, very lucrative area to provide additional funds to help support tribal membership,” he said. “That being said, the tribe is also a large believer that CBD oil has significant health benefits.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a purified form of CBD last month to treat seizures associated with severe forms of epilepsy.
A Wisconsin Department of Justice spokesman didn’t return a request for comment by the newspaper on the settlement.
Wisconsin man goes missing while vacationing in Slovenia
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has gone missing while vacationing in Slovenia.
Jonathan Luskin’s parents in Madison fear their 25-year-old son may have been gravely injured while hiking in the Central European country. Allan Luskin and Susan Stone had been traveling with their son and his brother in Austria and Germany in June. Stone says Jonathan decided to extend his trip with a visit to Slovenia while the rest of the family returned to the U.S.
WISN-TV reports Luskins arrived in Slovenia and told a friend June 22 that he was going to hike in Triglav National Park. Stone says after she hadn’t heard from her son for weeks, she reported him missing to U.S. State Department.
The State Department tells ABC News it’s working with local authorities to find Luskins, who currently works as a teacher in Hong Kong.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
