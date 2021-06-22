Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls receives Bronze-Commitment to Quality Award

Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Bronze-Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its commitment to improving the lives of veteran members and their spouses.

The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.

“Our priority at our Wisconsin Veterans Homes is providing the best quality care in a safe and inviting environment,” Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar said. “I am proud of all of the work that our team at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls does to care for veterans and their families.”

“We are honored to be recognized on a national level for the compassionate care we so proudly serve veterans with. It is our privilege to serve our members and their families with the same pledge of loyalty and commitment they gave to our great nation,” said Megan Corcoran, Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls executive director.