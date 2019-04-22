The Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls was given a high rating by a national organization last week.
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs and Health Dimensions Group announce last week that the veterans home received a “Best Nursing Homes” rating by the U.S. News and World Report.
The care community is managed by Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group.
The ‘Best Nursing Homes’ status is determined by quality of overall care, considering both long-term residents and short-stay patients, including evaluations of medical quality, safety, health inspections, nursing staffing and more, according to a news release.
Megan Corcoran, Chippewa Falls Veterans Home administrator, said in the news release they were honored by the rating and called the facility a national model for public-private partnerships in the senior care industry.
"We take pride in our professional expertise and ability to provide exceptional care,” Corcoran said. “The talented staff and management at the care community are a dedicated group of individuals with a passion to serve. Our commitment to stand by those who’ve pledged a loyalty to our country inspires our team to go above and beyond every day.”
The press release also noted veterans home officials were proud of their track record of success at the home, and of their commitment to fulfilling its mission of providing long-term care to veterans and spouses who cannot be cared for in their homes.
The Chippewa Falls facility maintains 72 beds, a multidisciplinary team of professional staff and an array.
According to the organization, these features are utilized to develop a customized, goal-oriented treatment plan to address each member’s specific needs, with skilled-nursing services including sub-acute care; on-site speech, physical and occupational therapy; laboratory and diagnostic services; and long-term care.
