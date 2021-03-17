Wissota Place residents reach 100% COVID-19 immunization, reverse ribbon cutting held

Often we celebrate a new building by letting people through its doors for the first time, but when a location is finally allowed to let individuals back out into the world, that’s something truly special.

Wissota Place Senior Living in Chippewa Falls held a reverse ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, signifying to its 60 residents that they can now come back out into the community after reaching 100% COVID-19 vaccination.

A party bus took 12 residents through downtown Chippewa Falls, into Irvine Park and back to the Wissota Place facility after a fun-filled afternoon on the town.

Whitney Michels, Wissota Place community relations manager, said it was an afternoon filled with smiles after a year of pandemic-induced isolation.

“They’ve had a year of being isolated, and having different restrictions and now they’re able to come and go with family,” Michels said. “They can spend the night with family if they want, they can have vaccinated people in their apartments, but one of the most beautiful things now is now they’re sitting together at tables for meals. Just the sound of all the conversation here is music to our hearts.”

