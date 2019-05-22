WNB Financial is pleased to announce two donations: $500 to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, as well as $250 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. These donations were made possible from “Jeans Day” collections, where employees choose to pay $2 each Friday to wear casual jeans during the work day, with the proceeds benefitting non-profit organizations.
As the only food bank in West Central Wisconsin, Feed My People Food Bank provides hunger-relief programs access to millions of pounds of low-cost foods. These cost-effective partnerships mean thousands of hungry people are helped each month. WNB Financial’s $500 donation is earmarked specifically for the “Weekend Kids’ Meals” program. Each week, Feed My People Food Bank provides bags of food for about 2,000 preschool, elementary, middle, and high school students. Each bag contains easy to prepare foods for two breakfasts and two lunches, including two pieces of fresh fruit. The program is offered at 38 sites in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley provides a safe, positive, and productive place for youth to go after school and during school breaks. Youth members ages 8-18 are able to participate in after school and full day summer programs, as well as enjoy a daily snack and dinner. Boys & Girls Club programs and services promote and enhance development by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence.
WNB Financial employees understand the importance of giving back to the community they serve. In 2018, 36 employees donated 2,211 hours of service to 91 organizations. WNB gifted over $377,900 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, fine arts and culture, health and wellness, economic development, and community service.
