Woman accused of stabbing her husband in Wheaton fails to make court hearing

A town of Wheaton woman accused of stabbing her husband at their residence in August failed to show up for a court hearing last week, so a warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

Karen S. Christenson, 67, 3666 25th St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic abuse and substantial battery/domestic abuse; Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell opted not to seek the more serious charge of attempted homicide.

Christenson was incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after her arrest in August, until Judge James Isaacson converted it to a signature bond May 12. Christenson was allowed to go to her home just one time to gather items; court records show she has been living at a Motel 6 in Eau Claire since her release.

Christenson skipped her arraignment hearing on June 23, and again when it was re-set for June 30. Isaacson then issued the warrant, which went into effect July 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff’s office responded to a call at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 24 about a stabbing incident in the town of Wheaton home.

