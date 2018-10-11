A woman has been charged in Chippewa County court with obstructing authorities during a Sept. 11 gas leak in Boyd.
Sara A. Gordon, no address listed in court records, has been charged with two felonies: intentionally obstructing emergency persons and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Gordon would not leave a dangerous area of a gas leak on Sept. 11 in Boyd, according to a criminal complaint.
Gordon “refused to leave and continued to scream” at Boyd-Edson-Delmar Fire Chief Ronald Patten at a critical time during the incident, according to the complaint.
Both Gordon and Patten were in an area that would be severely affected by a potential explosion, according to the complaint.
Other Boyd residents were evacuated that day, some school classes were cancelled and roadways were blocked off.
Gordon said authorities “were responsible for her only getting two hours of sleep and she had just worked 12 hours,” according to the complaint.
When authorities told Gordon she had to leave the area she “became more belligerent,” and told authorities they “did not have the authority” to arrest her, according to the complaint.
Patten was “taken away from managing a very dangerous scene for approximately 10 minutes due to Sara Gordon’s attitude towards the Fire Department,” and “many lives were at stake and could have easily been lost due to her gross misconduct,” according to the complaint.
A Dec. 26 initial appearance has been set for Gordon.
