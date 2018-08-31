A 24-year-old Eau Claire woman was charged Friday with four counts of vehicular homicide in a May 2017 crash that killed four people in rural Cornell.
Cara L. Stevens of 2516 Seymour Road, is accused of being criminally negligent while driving.
The Chippewa County District Attorney’s office filed the charges Friday.
Stevens wasn’t intoxicated before the crash, according to a criminal complaint, but is suspected of “looking up” from something just before speeding through an intersection.
Stevens ran a stop sign at County Highway G on May 27, according to a Sheriff’s Department report. It was 5:02 p.m.
Seconds before the crash, Stevens had passed an Amish buggy on the road, and one of her passengers had commented on it, according to the complaint.
Stevens also did not see the “stop ahead” sign, according to the complaint, and was traveling at roughly 60 mph.
Stevens looked in a mirror, she said, and “the last thing she can remember is seeing a red truck coming from the right,” according to the complaint.
Stevens’ minivan struck a pickup truck traveling on Highway 64, according to the report. Both vehicles rolled, coming to rest in a ditch north of Highway G.
Two of Stevens’ passengers, Mikaila S. Toske, 23, and Jonathon M. Jorgensen, 35, both of Eau Claire, were not wearing lap belts, according to the report. They were ejected from the minivan after the crash and died of their injuries.
Another of Stevens’ passengers, Raven A. Ellin, 21, of Eau Claire, also was killed.
Kristine J. Kummer, 46, of Medford, was the fourth person fatally injured. She was a passenger in the pickup truck driven by her husband, David J. Kummer, 47, of Medford.
A tire mark on the road showed Stevens braked “immediately prior to the collision,” but it wasn’t until she was in the middle of the intersection, according to the complaint.
Stevens probably couldn’t have seen Kummer’s truck when she sped through the stop, but there were at least three other cars “any prudent driver should have been able to observe while approaching the intersection,” according to the complaint.
Three eyewitnesses, driving on Highway 64, saw Stevens approaching at a high rate of speed and slowed down, anticipating the crash, according to police statements.
Stevens also is charged with one felony count and three misdemeanor counts of reckless driving.
An initial appearance for Stevens has been set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in Chippewa County court.
Judge Steven Cray will hear the case.
David Kummer and three other people in the truck were injured in the crash, according to the complaint: Nicole Rooni suffered a spinal compression fracture, clavicle fracture, cracked ribs and punctured lung; Cody Kummer had a shoulder injury that required surgery; Michael Molitor suffered lacerations and bruising and David Kummer had musculoskeletal injuries.
All four survivors were of Medford.
The four sued their insurance companies in Chippewa County court in January in an effort to receive underinsured motorist coverage.
“Cara L. Stevens negligently and carelessly operated her vehicle so as to cause injury and damage to (the plaintiffs),” the lawsuit said.
One defendant has been dismissed in the lawsuit, but the suit continues against Partners Mutual and Badger Mutual insurance companies.
This story has been updated with a correct description of the intersection at which the crash occurred and the last name of an injured party.