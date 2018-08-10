A grandmother and her minor granddaughter were injured in an ATV accident in the town of Cleveland.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that the grandmother and her granddaughter were the occupants of a single ATV in the yard of a residence at the 22000 block of 230th St. when the vehicle struck the house and a parked car in the driveway, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Both were taken to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, the department reported.
The Cornell police, fire and ambulance services, Chippewa Falls medic services and Mayo Clinic’s helicopter assisted the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.
