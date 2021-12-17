Woman killed and stuffed into a suitcase in Chippewa County, man charged

A murder charge has now been filed against a man accused of killing a woman and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase, which was left at a farm in rural Chippewa County.

Jose E. Dominguez-Garcia, 24, was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse.

The body of Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, who was 25 at the time she went missing in July 2020, was discovered at a farmhouse in the town of Wheaton on Oct. 14, 2020. She lived in the Lake Delton area.

A DNA profile was used to positively identify the corpse.

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson signed a warrant for Dominguez-Garcia’s arrest, and the county will extradite him if he’s located. However, it is unclear if he is still in the United States.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he had been working with several law enforcement agencies and wanted to make sure they were looking for the right person. He acknowledged that law enforcement isn’t sure where the suspect is located. Newell said he felt it was important to bring the charges forward at this time.

“These charges are important to the family,” Newell said. “It allows the family the knowledge that charges are being pursued against the person who killed their daughter, and the process is under way.”

The criminal complaint states that authorities were aware Rodriguez went missing and was last seen working at Sprecher’s restaurant in Lake Delton on July 2, 2020. Dominguez-Garcia, who was dating her, picked up her last paycheck on July 23, 2020.

Dominguez-Garcia also worked at the restaurant. An officer in the Reedsburg Police Department interviewed Dominguez-Garcia on July 23, 2020. He told the officer they had broken up on July 4, 2020, after he learned she was cheating on him. He was aware that Rosaly was pregnant, and she had told him the father was a different person. He last worked on July 22, 2020, the day before he spoke to officers.

Police located Dominguez-Garcia’s car — a red 2003 Volkswagen Jetta — on Aug. 26, 2020, in Wisconsin Dells. There was a red gelatin substance, and there were dead flies and maggots in the car.

The detective “noted that based on his law enforcement training and experience with death investigations that what he was looking at were the fluids released through orifices indicating the beginning of a decaying body that had been in the trunk of the vehicle.

That car was observed on surveillance footage July 23 along 2655 Highway T, where Rodriguez’s body was later discovered.

Medical records show that Rodriguez was seven weeks, five days pregnant at a doctor’s visit June 18, 2020, and had an estimated due date of Jan. 30, 2021.

Her body was found on a vacant farm between 20th and 30th avenues, along the Highway T corridor, south of 29 Pines. Officers learned of the body being at the farm during a drug investigation, when an informant told them about it.

Police arrived at the farmhouse and located it, stuffed inside a purple suitcase. The body was heavily decomposed. While no identification was with the body, police suspected it was Rodriguez.

The deceased body was was wearing black stretch pants and a black T-shirt that read “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub,” which is located in Wisconsin Dells. Her long hair fit the description sent out in her missing person profile.

