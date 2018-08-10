One person was killed in a Barron County accident Thursday evening.
Cheryl Stone, 75, was traveling west on 26th Avenue about 7:20 p.m. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign intersecting Highway 53. Her vehicle struck another vehicle that was being driven by Phillip Block, 36, of Illinois, who was traveling north on Highway 53.
Another adult, aged 36, and two children, ages 4 and 6, were also in the vehicle with Block.
All five victims were taken to Lakeview Medial Center in Rice Lake, and Stone was eventually taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
She died from her injuries several hours later, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday. All of the others involved in the accident sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 53’s northbound lane was closed for about one hour after the accident, the department reported.
The Rice Lake Fire and Police departments, the Wisconsin DNR, Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department, Lakeview Medial Center ambulance and Life Link Helicopter assisted the sheriff’s department on the scene.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.
