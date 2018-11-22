Try 3 months for $3

A Rice Lake woman was killed when her car crossed the center line on a Barron County highway and struck a school bus carrying a high school basketball team.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Joy Tew, 55, of Rice Lake, was driving on Hwy. 48 just west of Rice Lake when she crossed the center line and struck a school bus carrying the Amery High school girls basketball team of 22 students, four coaches and a bus driver. All the students and staff were treated and release at the scene.

Tew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department and Barron County Medical Examiners Office and is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The highway was closed for five hours.

