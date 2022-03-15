Women's History Month: Betty White

Although Betty White (1922-2021) is best known for seven decades of acting (the 2014 edition of Guinness World Records named her as the woman entertainer with the longest career ever), her lifelong devotion to the health and welfare of animals is also legendary.

She was raised in a household in which her animal-loving parents often fostered homeless companion animals. In the 1960s, White began working with the Los Angeles Zoo to help upgrade the conditions of animal enclosures. She was also national spokesperson and board president for the Morris Animal Foundation.

Through the foundation she sponsored more than 30 animal studies to improve the health of cats, dogs, horses and multiple species of wildlife. White paid approximately $70,000 following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to evacuate and relocate penguins and sea otters from the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans to the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.

In 2010 she established the Betty White Wildlife Fund in response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Even in death she brought in funds to help animals. The “Betty White Challenge” was begun on social media urging $5 donations to local animal welfare organizations on what would have been White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, 2022.

The challenge raised $12.7 million for shelters and rescuers all over the United States.

Sponsored by AAUW La Crosse; researched by Jan Eriksen.

