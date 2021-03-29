Work out those knots: Chipota Chiropractic opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls residents have a new place to help work out those knots.
Chipota Chiropractic is a new chiropractic office downtown at 45 E. Elm St. Suite 2 and is owned/operated by Dr. Brea Schemenauer.
Schemenauer grew up in Chippewa Falls and said she is grateful to open the doors to her new business now that the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to subside as vaccines roll out and positive cases lessen.
“I feel like we’re finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel right now,” Schemenauer said. “I’m glad to be opening up now when people are more aware of health and wellness now than they were even one year ago. I’m happy to be back home and start serving this community.”
Opening day for Schemenauer and Chipota Chiropractic was Monday, March 22 and it exposed a unique chiropractic offering for Chippewa Valley residents. Schemenauer employs a therapeutic technique called the Graston Technique, which is an evidence-based form of instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization which allows for precise detection and treatment of fascial restrictions as well as muscle and tendon dysfunction.
Common conditions treated by Graston Technique include carpal tunnel syndrome, lateral epicondylitis, lumbosacral sprain/strain, plantar fasciitis, shin splints and other issues.
The new business also offers traditional chiropractic adjustments which can result in an increased range of motion, reduced nerve irritability and improved function. Schemenauer said the issues which a traditional adjustment can help alleviate include acute/chronic lower back pain, neck pain/whiplash, middle back pain, headaches, extremity conditions and non-musculoskeletal conditions such as cervicogenic dizziness.
“I always knew that I wanted to do something in the healthcare field, but I wasn’t sure of what I wanted to specifically at first,” Schemenauer said regarding why she decided to go into the healthcare field. “I’ve always had a passion for helping people and wanting to improve their lives. During college I decided to pursue being a chiropractor and I’m so glad that I did.”
Schemenauer graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) in 2013 and from there she graduated from Minnesota State University-Mankato with a degree in Exercise Science. Following graduation she attended Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, MN and received her Doctor of Chiropractic degree. During her time as an undergrad she worked as a certified nursing assistant for five years.
“I’ve always had a gut feeling I would open up my own practice, but it’s always seemed like a goal that was so far fetched,” Schemenauer said. “But I knew if I ever did it I wanted it to be back home, because I know so many great people in the area. Plus I wasn’t excited about the prospect of working for someone else, so everything just fell into place for me.”
Chipota Chiropractic is named after the Chipota Resort in Jim Falls which existed in the l950’s, a name which combines the locations of the Chippewa River and Lake Wissota.
Now that Chipota Chiropractic is open and taking appointments, Schemenauer said she is looking forward to years of serving the Chippewa Falls community and helping residents lead happier/healthier lives.
Those interested in checking out the new business can visit www.chipotachiropractic.com or stop by its grand opening on Friday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m.