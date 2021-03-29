Work out those knots: Chipota Chiropractic opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new business also offers traditional chiropractic adjustments which can result in an increased range of motion, reduced nerve irritability and improved function. Schemenauer said the issues which a traditional adjustment can help alleviate include acute/chronic lower back pain, neck pain/whiplash, middle back pain, headaches, extremity conditions and non-musculoskeletal conditions such as cervicogenic dizziness.

“I always knew that I wanted to do something in the healthcare field, but I wasn’t sure of what I wanted to specifically at first,” Schemenauer said regarding why she decided to go into the healthcare field. “I’ve always had a passion for helping people and wanting to improve their lives. During college I decided to pursue being a chiropractor and I’m so glad that I did.”

Schemenauer graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) in 2013 and from there she graduated from Minnesota State University-Mankato with a degree in Exercise Science. Following graduation she attended Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, MN and received her Doctor of Chiropractic degree. During her time as an undergrad she worked as a certified nursing assistant for five years.