Works begins Tuesday on Highway S roundabout

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Construction on a roundabout at Highway S and Highway Q, northwest of Chippewa Falls, will begin this week.
Signs have been posted warning travelers that Highway S will be closed beginning on Tuesday. Construction is likely to take the entire summer, with the hope it is completed before school returns in September.
The project, which gained county approval in 2018, is expected to cost up to $1.38 million.
Traffic, particularly truck traffic headed to the EOG Resources sand plant, has increased in recent years. About 7,200 vehicles pass through that intersection daily, according to the county’s highway department.
Chippewa County board chairman Dean Gullickson lives in the town of Tilden and routinely drives that corridor into Chippewa Falls. Gullickson said numerous Tilden residents attended highway committee meetings to learn about the project.
“This is very welcome,” Gullickson of the roundabout. “It’s an inconvenience for a bit, but it will be a much safer intersection. It was extremely busy. It was unanimous among the safety committee that the intersection needed to be upgraded to a roundabout. I’m excited to see it’s finally here.”
Fred Anderson, Chippewa County highway project manager, said that leaving the intersection open during the construction period would make it perhaps an additional six to eight weeks to complete.
“We’re saving a significant amount of time and money by closing the intersection,” Anderson said.
State Department of Transportation dollars will cover at least $430,000 of the project, with the county picking up the remainder, Anderson said.
The county had to buy some right-of-way at the intersection, but Anderson added that it wasn’t a significant amount. A bridge on Highway Q, north of the intersection with Highway S, also will be upgraded this summer, so that stretch of road will be closed anyway, he said.
Because Highway S will be shut down, Anderson said they also will be replacing a large culvert between Highway Q and Highway 53, and they also will be repaving a stretch of that corridor.
There are already roundabouts on Highway S at both Highway 124 and Highway 178.
Not everyone is pleased the road will be entirely closed.
In 2018, David Bokor with EOG Resources requested the road remain open during construction. He told the highway committee that an entire closure will cost his business $500,000 in lost revenue and additional expenses to haul frac sand on the posted detours.
