Works begins Tuesday on Highway S roundabout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Construction on a roundabout at Highway S and Highway Q, northwest of Chippewa Falls, will begin this week.

Signs have been posted warning travelers that Highway S will be closed beginning on Tuesday. Construction is likely to take the entire summer, with the hope it is completed before school returns in September.

The project, which gained county approval in 2018, is expected to cost up to $1.38 million.

Traffic, particularly truck traffic headed to the EOG Resources sand plant, has increased in recent years. About 7,200 vehicles pass through that intersection daily, according to the county’s highway department.

Chippewa County board chairman Dean Gullickson lives in the town of Tilden and routinely drives that corridor into Chippewa Falls. Gullickson said numerous Tilden residents attended highway committee meetings to learn about the project.

“This is very welcome,” Gullickson of the roundabout. “It’s an inconvenience for a bit, but it will be a much safer intersection. It was extremely busy. It was unanimous among the safety committee that the intersection needed to be upgraded to a roundabout. I’m excited to see it’s finally here.”