A sanctuary for bees is coming to Hallie at a 34-acre parcel next to an Xcel Energy substation.
Galen Klisiewicz, president of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers, said his group plans to rent 16-by-16-foot plots on the property, which will be suitable for up to four hives, at a cost of $20 annually.
With the size of the property, Klisiewicz is hoping to bring 200 hives to the site.
The substation is just west of Business 53 and 40th Avenue. Pam Rasmussen, Xcel Energy senior manager in the siting and land rights division, said the company started a formal pollinator program five years ago. The utility planted grasses, flowers and plants at the site that are attractive to bees.
“We think there are a lot of opportunities out there,” Rasmussen said. “It was land we weren’t going to do anything with, so it worked out really well.”
Rasmussen said she was approached by the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers last year about using the land.
“They heard what we were doing, and they told us about the challenges of having hives in Eau Claire because of ordinances,” Rasmussen said. “They thought they needed to create the habitat, but we already did that.”
Klisiewicz said the location near the Chippewa River is ideal. The hives can be visible from nearby roads, but still far enough from homes and people.
The $20 annual fee will be used to pay for liability insurance and general maintenance of the groups, he said.
According to the Bee Informed Partnership, about 38 percent of beekeepers’ colonies died between Oct. 1, 2018, and April 1, 2019. Having a location for bee hives in the Chippewa Valley is environmentally important, he said.
“Bees, in general, are pollinators. The world cannot live without them,” Klisiewicz said. “We’re seeing that to be more and more true. They help us grow crops.”
About 60,000 bees can live in each hive, Klisiewicz said.
“A queen bee lays up to 2,000 eggs a day,” Klisiewicz said. “Their lifespan is 37 days."
The Chippewa Valley Beekeepers have about 60 members, with most living in Chippewa Falls or Eau Claire, but they have some members from Clark and Wood counties, Klisiewicz said.
“It does get to be a very expensive hobby,” Klisiewicz said. Klisiewicz has his own hives set up north of Stanley, and he has multiple outfits to wear when working with the bees.
Of course, Klisiewicz has had days where the bees have left him alone, and others where they have attacked and stung him.
“It’s part of the deal,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me.”
First-time beekeepers are required to take a class at the Beaver Creek Reserve.
To rent a plot, a person also must be a member of the Chippewa Valley Beekeepers. The day-long classes at Beaver Creek are March 7, May 2 and August 8, beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day. Each session costs $40 for Beaver Creek Reserve members or $45 for non-members.
